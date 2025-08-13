Trump Pushes for Crime Bill, Hints at National Emergency
President Trump urged Republicans to pass a crime bill extending federal police control in Washington beyond 30 days. He warned he might declare a national emergency if Congress does not act, suggesting this measure could serve as a model for other cities across the U.S.
President Donald Trump urged Republicans on Wednesday to pass a crime bill intended to extend the federal control of police activities beyond Washington's current 30-day limit. Trump warned that failing this, he may declare a national emergency to address the situation.
Addressing an audience at the Kennedy Center after announcing the 2025 honorees, Trump noted that the proposed legislation would initially target the country's capital. The initiative, however, could also serve as a model for other U.S. cities struggling with crime.
The President expressed confidence that Congress would approve the bill. 'I don't want to call a national emergency. If I have to, I will, but I think the Republicans in Congress will approve this pretty much unanimously,' he said.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
High-Stakes Trade Talks: South Korea's Urgent Washington Diplomacy
Aviation Safety in Focus: Unraveling the Deadly Midair Collision Over Washington
Texas Lawmakers Investigate Hill Country Flood Response
Washington's Optimistic Path Forward with China
U.S. Government Cancels Long-Delayed Washington-Baltimore MAGLEV Project