Trump Pushes for Crime Bill, Hints at National Emergency

President Donald Trump urged Republicans on Wednesday to pass a crime bill intended to extend the federal control of police activities beyond Washington's current 30-day limit. Trump warned that failing this, he may declare a national emergency to address the situation.

Addressing an audience at the Kennedy Center after announcing the 2025 honorees, Trump noted that the proposed legislation would initially target the country's capital. The initiative, however, could also serve as a model for other U.S. cities struggling with crime.

The President expressed confidence that Congress would approve the bill. 'I don't want to call a national emergency. If I have to, I will, but I think the Republicans in Congress will approve this pretty much unanimously,' he said.

