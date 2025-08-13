Trump Pushes for Crime Bill with D.C. Police Control Extension
President Donald Trump has called for Congress to pass crime legislation that would extend the 30-day federal police control limit in Washington, D.C. He emphasized the necessity for long-term extensions during an announcement at the Kennedy Center, citing inadequate timeframes for effective policing.
