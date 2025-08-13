Left Menu

Trump Pushes for Crime Bill with D.C. Police Control Extension

President Donald Trump has called for Congress to pass crime legislation that would extend the 30-day federal police control limit in Washington, D.C. He emphasized the necessity for long-term extensions during an announcement at the Kennedy Center, citing inadequate timeframes for effective policing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2025 22:32 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 22:32 IST
In a recent statement, President Donald Trump urged Congress to pass significant crime legislation, emphasizing the need to extend the current 30-day federal police control limit in Washington, D.C.

Speaking at the Kennedy Center, President Trump called for long-term extensions, arguing that the short timeframe hampers efforts to effectively manage crime in the capital.

His comments came after unveiling the 2025 honorees, highlighting the administration's push for legislative support on this contentious issue.

