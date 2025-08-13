Trump Pushes for Crime Bill with D.C. Police Control Extension

In a recent statement, President Donald Trump urged Congress to pass significant crime legislation, emphasizing the need to extend the current 30-day federal police control limit in Washington, D.C.

Speaking at the Kennedy Center, President Trump called for long-term extensions, arguing that the short timeframe hampers efforts to effectively manage crime in the capital.

His comments came after unveiling the 2025 honorees, highlighting the administration's push for legislative support on this contentious issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)