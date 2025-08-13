Left Menu

Congress Predicts AAP's Decline in Punjab Politics

Punjab Congress President Amrinder Singh Raja Warring claimed the AAP government has withdrawn its land pooling policy under pressure. Warring predicts a downturn for AAP in the 2027 elections, suggesting that the Congress is the only hope for Punjab's progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ludhiana | Updated: 13-08-2025 22:40 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 22:40 IST
Congress Predicts AAP's Decline in Punjab Politics
The Punjab Congress has criticized the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for backing down on its land pooling policy, previously extolled as 'farmer-friendly'. In a meeting headed by Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, the party took a strong stance against AAP's governance.

Warring inaugurated six open-air gyms, asserting Congress's commitment to social welfare. He foresaw a significant challenge for AAP in the upcoming 2027 assembly elections, drawing parallels to the BJP's diminishing influence in the region.

Amid a robust outreach program, Warring emphasized Congress's preparedness to lead Punjab, critiquing AAP's governance and predicting the party's downfall due to its alleged failures. He called on the people to favor Congress as a means to restore progress in Punjab.

(With inputs from agencies.)

