Punjab MLA Sukhpal Khaira's Vigilance Inquiry: No Arrest Imminent
The Punjab government informed the High Court that there is no immediate threat of arrest for Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira amid a vigilance inquiry into alleged disproportionate assets. The court noted that no notice had been issued for Khaira to join the investigation, leading to the disposal of his anticipatory bail petition.
- Country:
- India
The Punjab government assured the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Wednesday that there is currently no threat of arrest for Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira in connection to a vigilance inquiry into alleged disproportionate assets. The assurance was given by Punjab Additional Advocate General Chanchal K Singla.
Though the investigation against Khaira is ongoing, the vigilance bureau has not issued a notice requiring him to participate. Khaira filed for anticipatory bail, fearing potential arrest as a political retaliation for opposing the state government's actions.
The court dismissed Khaira's bail petition after the governmental assurance. With the vigilance department having state-wide jurisdiction and capable of filing an FIR anywhere, the case remains under public scrutiny.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Defection Drama: Meghalaya Congress MLA Joins NPP, Rocking the Political Landscape
Meghalaya Politics: Lone Congress MLA Joins NPP
Meghalaya's lone Congress MLA Ronnie V Lyngdoh joins ruling NPP.
Judicial Custody Extended for Majithia in Disproportionate Assets Case
Lawyer Denied Anticipatory Bail in Document Forgery Case