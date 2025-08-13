Left Menu

Punjab MLA Sukhpal Khaira's Vigilance Inquiry: No Arrest Imminent

The Punjab government informed the High Court that there is no immediate threat of arrest for Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira amid a vigilance inquiry into alleged disproportionate assets. The court noted that no notice had been issued for Khaira to join the investigation, leading to the disposal of his anticipatory bail petition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 13-08-2025 23:18 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 23:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Punjab government assured the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Wednesday that there is currently no threat of arrest for Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira in connection to a vigilance inquiry into alleged disproportionate assets. The assurance was given by Punjab Additional Advocate General Chanchal K Singla.

Though the investigation against Khaira is ongoing, the vigilance bureau has not issued a notice requiring him to participate. Khaira filed for anticipatory bail, fearing potential arrest as a political retaliation for opposing the state government's actions.

The court dismissed Khaira's bail petition after the governmental assurance. With the vigilance department having state-wide jurisdiction and capable of filing an FIR anywhere, the case remains under public scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

