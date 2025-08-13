Punjab MLA Sukhpal Khaira's Vigilance Inquiry: No Arrest Imminent

The Punjab government assured the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Wednesday that there is currently no threat of arrest for Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira in connection to a vigilance inquiry into alleged disproportionate assets. The assurance was given by Punjab Additional Advocate General Chanchal K Singla.

Though the investigation against Khaira is ongoing, the vigilance bureau has not issued a notice requiring him to participate. Khaira filed for anticipatory bail, fearing potential arrest as a political retaliation for opposing the state government's actions.

The court dismissed Khaira's bail petition after the governmental assurance. With the vigilance department having state-wide jurisdiction and capable of filing an FIR anywhere, the case remains under public scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)