Rahul Gandhi's Lawyer to Withdraw 'Threat to Life' Claim Amidst Defamation Trial

Lawyer Milind Pawar plans to retract a 'threat to life' claim made on behalf of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in the Savarkar defamation case. Gandhi objected to the statement filed without his consent, prompting a withdrawal motion. The claim involved alleged threats from Savarkar followers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2025 23:53 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 23:53 IST
Milind Pawar, lawyer representing Rahul Gandhi in a defamation case filed by Satyaki Savarkar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amidst the ongoing Savarkar defamation case, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's lawyer, Milind Pawar, has announced his intention to withdraw a controversial legal application. On Wednesday, Pawar stated that he will retract the 'threat to life' plea lodged without Gandhi's prior approval, following the Congress leader's strong objections.

The application in question suggested that Gandhi faced life threats from adherents of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. This claim was initially filed as part of a defamation case brought by Satyaki Savarkar, a descendant of the noted freedom fighter, to whom Rahul Gandhi has been a vocal opponent.

Clarifying his actions, Pawar mentioned that the family's historical ties, including connections to the convicted Mahatma Gandhi assassins Nathuram and Gopal Godse, fueled his concern. Meanwhile, confrontations continue with politicians criticizing Gandhi over recent electoral allegations, further complicating the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

