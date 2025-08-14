Left Menu

Tensions Flare: Serbian Protests Turn Violent as Political Divide Widens

In Serbia, protests against President Aleksandar Vucic and his SNS party intensified as clashes broke out in Novi Sad. Demonstrators blame government corruption for a tragic railway station collapse. President Vucic accused foreign influences and pledged arrests. Protests demand accountability and early elections to end Vucic's 13-year rule.

Updated: 14-08-2025 04:28 IST
In a significant escalation of hostilities, supporters of the ruling Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) launched flares and firecrackers at anti-government demonstrators in Novi Sad, prompting police intervention amid an ongoing nine-month protest wave in Serbia. This violence comes as tensions rise between the populist President Aleksandar Vucic's administration and an increasingly vocal opposition.

The protests, sparked by the deaths of 16 individuals in the collapse of a renovated railway station roof in Novi Sad last November, have shaken Vucic's popularity. At a press conference, alongside Interior Minister Ivica Dacic, Vucic reported injuries to 16 police officers and approximately 60 SNS supporters, accusing unnamed foreign powers of inciting the unrest and pledging to make arrests.

Private N1 TV footage captured the chaotic scenes of SNS supporters hurling projectiles at protesters. Amid these developments, opposition groups are calling for early elections, citing corruption and media freedom suppression under Vucic's regime. As tensions mount, demonstrations are planned to escalate in various Serbian cities.

