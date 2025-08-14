Left Menu

U.S. Targets Cuban Medical Diplomacy: Visa Restrictions Announced

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced visa restrictions against certain African, Caribbean, and Brazilian officials linked to a Cuban program sending medical workers overseas. The move draws criticism from Cuba, with accusers arguing Washington aims to undermine Cuba's economic contributions to struggling nations. Rubio alleges exploitation and demands direct payments to Cuban doctors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2025 05:04 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 05:04 IST
U.S. Targets Cuban Medical Diplomacy: Visa Restrictions Announced
Marco Rubio

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has initiated visa restrictions against officials from Africa, the Caribbean, and Brazil, alleging their involvement in a controversial Cuban medical program. This U.S. move targets those with supposed ties to Cuba's global medical missions, which have historically been a substantial revenue stream for the island nation.

The Cuban government has criticized these actions as an attack on its foreign currency earnings, essential amid its current economic challenges. Caribbean leaders have also dismissed U.S. accusations of labor exploitation, insisting that Cuba's medical outreach remains beneficial to countries in need.

Rubio describes the program as financially exploitative, alleging that Cuban authorities retain most of the medics' earnings. He urges international governments to make direct payments to Cuban healthcare workers, avoiding intermediaries accused of sanction-evasion. The restrictions are part of the broader hard-line stance by the Trump administration towards Cuba.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chaos to coordination: How AI is poised to reshape humanitarian logistics

New quantum approach promises faster, deeper detection of bias in AI systems

Mass coral bleaching threatens biodiversity across western Indian Ocean

Digital tech could revolutionize food waste management, but global gaps persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025