U.S. Targets Cuban Medical Diplomacy: Visa Restrictions Announced

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has initiated visa restrictions against officials from Africa, the Caribbean, and Brazil, alleging their involvement in a controversial Cuban medical program. This U.S. move targets those with supposed ties to Cuba's global medical missions, which have historically been a substantial revenue stream for the island nation.

The Cuban government has criticized these actions as an attack on its foreign currency earnings, essential amid its current economic challenges. Caribbean leaders have also dismissed U.S. accusations of labor exploitation, insisting that Cuba's medical outreach remains beneficial to countries in need.

Rubio describes the program as financially exploitative, alleging that Cuban authorities retain most of the medics' earnings. He urges international governments to make direct payments to Cuban healthcare workers, avoiding intermediaries accused of sanction-evasion. The restrictions are part of the broader hard-line stance by the Trump administration towards Cuba.

(With inputs from agencies.)