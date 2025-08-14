Failed Politician Solomon Pena Jailed after Violent Election Backlash
Solomon Pena, a defeated Republican candidate in New Mexico, received an 80-year jail sentence for organizing drive-by shootings at Democratic officials' homes after alleging election fraud in 2022. No injuries occurred, and his lawyers plan to appeal. The attacks echo previous politically motivated violence incidents.
Solomon Pena, a failed Republican candidate in New Mexico, has been sentenced to 80 years in prison for orchestrating drive-by shootings at the homes of Democratic officials. The attacks occurred after his defeat in the 2022 election and were fueled by conspiracy theories about election fraud, according to federal prosecutors.
Pena faced 13 felony charges for these attacks, which targeted four officials between December 2022 and January 2023, including the current state house speaker. Fortunately, no one was injured in the politically motivated incidents. The violence echoes past political aggression, like the attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband.
The U.S. Attorney for New Mexico, Ryan Ellison, emphasized that violence has no place in elections. Pena's lawyer, Nicholas Hart, noted plans to appeal. Meanwhile, two accomplices who admitted to being hired by Pena pled guilty, showcasing the dangerous escalation of unfounded election fraud claims post-2020.