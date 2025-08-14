Failed Politician Solomon Pena Jailed after Violent Election Backlash

Solomon Pena, a failed Republican candidate in New Mexico, has been sentenced to 80 years in prison for orchestrating drive-by shootings at the homes of Democratic officials. The attacks occurred after his defeat in the 2022 election and were fueled by conspiracy theories about election fraud, according to federal prosecutors.

Pena faced 13 felony charges for these attacks, which targeted four officials between December 2022 and January 2023, including the current state house speaker. Fortunately, no one was injured in the politically motivated incidents. The violence echoes past political aggression, like the attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband.

The U.S. Attorney for New Mexico, Ryan Ellison, emphasized that violence has no place in elections. Pena's lawyer, Nicholas Hart, noted plans to appeal. Meanwhile, two accomplices who admitted to being hired by Pena pled guilty, showcasing the dangerous escalation of unfounded election fraud claims post-2020.