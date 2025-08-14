Left Menu

Failed Politician Solomon Pena Jailed after Violent Election Backlash

Solomon Pena, a defeated Republican candidate in New Mexico, received an 80-year jail sentence for organizing drive-by shootings at Democratic officials' homes after alleging election fraud in 2022. No injuries occurred, and his lawyers plan to appeal. The attacks echo previous politically motivated violence incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2025 08:56 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 08:56 IST
Failed Politician Solomon Pena Jailed after Violent Election Backlash

Solomon Pena, a failed Republican candidate in New Mexico, has been sentenced to 80 years in prison for orchestrating drive-by shootings at the homes of Democratic officials. The attacks occurred after his defeat in the 2022 election and were fueled by conspiracy theories about election fraud, according to federal prosecutors.

Pena faced 13 felony charges for these attacks, which targeted four officials between December 2022 and January 2023, including the current state house speaker. Fortunately, no one was injured in the politically motivated incidents. The violence echoes past political aggression, like the attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband.

The U.S. Attorney for New Mexico, Ryan Ellison, emphasized that violence has no place in elections. Pena's lawyer, Nicholas Hart, noted plans to appeal. Meanwhile, two accomplices who admitted to being hired by Pena pled guilty, showcasing the dangerous escalation of unfounded election fraud claims post-2020.

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chaos to coordination: How AI is poised to reshape humanitarian logistics

New quantum approach promises faster, deeper detection of bias in AI systems

Mass coral bleaching threatens biodiversity across western Indian Ocean

Digital tech could revolutionize food waste management, but global gaps persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025