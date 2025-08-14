Controversy Arises Over Voter Registration Claims in Wayanad

Tension brewed in Kerala's Wayanad district as local Congress leaders disputed claims from the BJP over alleged voter registration irregularities in the area referred to as 'Chounderi.'

According to the BJP, voters of different faiths were supposedly listed under a single house name in booth No. 41 of the Kalpetta Assembly constituency. They alleged these discrepancies existed in Priyanka Gandhi's Wayanad seat and other constituencies like Rae Bareli and Diamond Harbour.

Congress leader Samshad Marakkar, however, clarified that 'Chounderi' is not a single dwelling but a widely used place name across different communities in the region, challenging what he dubbed as unfounded claims by the BJP.

(With inputs from agencies.)