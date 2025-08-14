Controversy Arises Over Voter Registration Claims in Wayanad
The Congress leadership in Kerala's Wayanad district refutes the BJP's claim of irregular voter registration in 'Chounderi.' The BJP alleged multiple religions are registered in one house. Congress leader Samshad Marakkar explains 'Chounderi' refers to a place name, shared by many residents across different faiths.
- Country:
- India
Tension brewed in Kerala's Wayanad district as local Congress leaders disputed claims from the BJP over alleged voter registration irregularities in the area referred to as 'Chounderi.'
According to the BJP, voters of different faiths were supposedly listed under a single house name in booth No. 41 of the Kalpetta Assembly constituency. They alleged these discrepancies existed in Priyanka Gandhi's Wayanad seat and other constituencies like Rae Bareli and Diamond Harbour.
Congress leader Samshad Marakkar, however, clarified that 'Chounderi' is not a single dwelling but a widely used place name across different communities in the region, challenging what he dubbed as unfounded claims by the BJP.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rahul Gandhi's Fierce Indictment: Operation Sindoor Sparks Parliamentary Storm
Rahul Gandhi Alleges 'Votes Theft': Congress Takes a Stand in Karnataka
In a veiled attack on Rahul Gandhi, EAM S Jaishankar calls him ''China Guru'', saying he takes private tuition from Chinese ambassador.
Rahul Gandhi to Lead Protest Against Alleged 'Votes Theft' in Karnataka
Political Will and Military Strategy: Rahul Gandhi Sparks Controversy