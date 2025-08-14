Yogi Adityanath Blames Congress for 'Sanatan' India's Partition

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath publicly criticized the Congress leadership, attributing India's Partition to their 'lust for power and appeasement'. Attending the Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, he described the events of August 14, 1947, as a horrific upheaval.

Adityanath condemned the then Congress leadership for orchestrating the division of India and the resultant violence, which he described as one of the worst atrocities in world history. He criticized the lack of a relief plan for those displaced, noting the absence of memorials dedicated to victims.

He praised Prime Minister Modi for instituting Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, arguing it offers solace to affected families and the new generation's understanding of history. He highlighted the Citizenship Amendment Act as crucial for granting citizenship to refugees who fled during Partition.

(With inputs from agencies.)