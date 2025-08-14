Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath Blames Congress for 'Sanatan' India's Partition

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath criticized the Congress leadership for its 'lust for power and appeasement' leading to India's Partition. He highlighted the sacrifice that led to Independence in 1947 and praised PM Modi for commemorating Partition Horrors Remembrance Day to educate future generations about this tragedy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 14-08-2025 12:40 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 12:40 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath publicly criticized the Congress leadership, attributing India's Partition to their 'lust for power and appeasement'. Attending the Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, he described the events of August 14, 1947, as a horrific upheaval.

Adityanath condemned the then Congress leadership for orchestrating the division of India and the resultant violence, which he described as one of the worst atrocities in world history. He criticized the lack of a relief plan for those displaced, noting the absence of memorials dedicated to victims.

He praised Prime Minister Modi for instituting Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, arguing it offers solace to affected families and the new generation's understanding of history. He highlighted the Citizenship Amendment Act as crucial for granting citizenship to refugees who fled during Partition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

