Controversial Settlement Plan to Split East Jerusalem

Overnight, Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich gave the green light to a settlement plan that threatens to sever East Jerusalem from the occupied West Bank. This decision could potentially obliterate the concept of a Palestinian state, leading to significant international backlash.

The announcement, titled "Burying the idea of a Palestinian state," comes as Smotrich plans to hold a press conference to discuss the development of 3,401 homes for Israeli settlers. This project aims to connect a West Bank settlement with Jerusalem.

The plan had been on hold since 2012, mainly due to strong objections from the United States and other worldwide allies. These powers have consistently viewed the project as detrimental to peace prospects in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)