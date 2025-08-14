Redefining 'PDA': Yogi Adityanath's Vision for Inclusive Development in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath redefined the Samajwadi Party's PDA slogan as 'Parivar Development Authority', accusing the opposition of promoting dynastic politics. He criticized them for a vision limited to family interests, in contrast to his government's inclusive developmental agenda.

Adityanath highlighted his administration's accomplishments since 2017, including improvements in law and order, economic growth, and infrastructure. He cited the completion of long-pending projects and industries' flourish as indicators of positive governance. The state's Gross State Domestic Product, he noted, rose substantially under his leadership.

He defended his emphasis on local industries, noting how artisan products have now replaced foreign goods at festivals. Adityanath also discussed agricultural advancements and direct benefits to farmers under his government. He accused the opposition of neglecting these sectors and limiting their vision.

