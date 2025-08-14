U.S. Pledges Support for Ukraine's Security

The European Commission has expressed its approval of U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement that the U.S. will engage in security guarantees for Ukraine. A spokesperson from the European Commission conveyed this position during a press briefing on Thursday.

French President Emmanuel Macron revealed that President Trump had communicated to European leaders his willingness to involve the United States in offering security support to Ukraine. This move aims to facilitate a resolution to Russia's ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

The U.S. involvement, along with other allies, is seen as a critical step in addressing the security concerns arising from the prolonged war, as European nations seek a comprehensive strategy to ensure peace in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)