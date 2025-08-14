India Cautions Pakistan: A Warning Amid Rising Tensions

India has issued a stern warning to Pakistan, urging the neighboring nation to cease its 'hateful' rhetoric directed at New Delhi. The caution comes in the wake of recent nuclear threats and comments by Pakistani military and political figures, which have heightened tensions between the two countries.

The External Affairs Ministry spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, criticized the Pakistani leadership's repeated inclination to invoke anti-India sentiment. He suggested that such rhetoric is often employed to distract from Pakistan's internal challenges and failures.

Jaiswal reiterated that any misadventure by Pakistan would result in 'painful consequences,' a notion India demonstrated in recent times, urging Pakistan to restrain from engaging in reckless and provocative behavior.

(With inputs from agencies.)