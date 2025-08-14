Electoral Integrity Clash: Deora's Call for Action on Non-Citizen Voters

Shiv Sena Member of Parliament Milind Deora drew attention to the issue of non-citizens in Mumbai possessing voting rights, urging prompt action to address this situation. The assertion highlights a significant concern as the Shiv Sena leader welcomed the Election Commission's efforts to update and verify electoral rolls in Bihar.

Deora directed criticism towards the Opposition, claiming they lack internal party democracy and therefore lack the credibility to safeguard the nation's democratic framework. He stressed the importance of internal reforms in political parties to fortify democracy nationwide.

Highlighting a pattern of blame-shifting, Deora accused Opposition parties of diverting public focus by consistently targeting elements like EVMs and electoral rolls, rather than addressing the absence of democracy within their ranks.

(With inputs from agencies.)