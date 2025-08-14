India-US Relations: Navigating Tariffs and Strategic Partnerships

India remains optimistic that its ties with the United States will advance based on mutual respect and shared interests, despite recent tensions arising from a 50 per cent tariff imposed on Indian goods by President Donald Trump.

New Delhi's Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, emphasized the significance of the strategic partnership between the two nations, which rests on shared values and robust bilateral ties. Although recent challenges have surfaced, the core of their relationship remains strong.

The defense partnership is highlighted as a crucial pillar of bilateral cooperation, with significant engagements planned, including a U.S. Defense Policy Team's visit to Delhi and the 21st edition of a joint military exercise in Alaska. Both countries aim to further solidify ties with key meetings later this month.

