A New Diplomatic Horizon: Trump Meets Putin in Alaska

U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin are set to meet one-on-one in Alaska. According to White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt, the meeting will precede a joint press conference. The U.S. aims to leverage the meeting to address the ongoing Ukraine-Russia conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2025 18:26 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 18:26 IST
In a high-profile diplomatic engagement, U.S. President Donald Trump will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska. The one-on-one meeting is scheduled for Friday, with a subsequent joint press conference confirmed by White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt.

Speaking to Fox News, Leavitt emphasized the array of tools available to the U.S. in addressing the Ukraine-Russia conflict. The upcoming discussions are expected to focus on potential resolutions to this ongoing geopolitical issue.

Both leaders are under significant international scrutiny as they prepare to discuss matters that could influence future diplomatic relations between the two nations.

Balancing Justice and Technology: AI’s Role in Commercial Dispute Resolution Progress

Bulgaria’s Towns Struggle Under Outdated Taxes as World Bank Urges Sweeping Reform

Race to Decarbonize: How Pakistan’s Industry Can Survive Soaring Energy Costs

Investing in Blue Foods: The Trillion-Dollar Potential of Sustainable Aquaculture

