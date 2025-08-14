Ex-Pemex CEO Faces Corruption Charges: Arrest Sparks International Drama

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum announced on Thursday the arrest of former Pemex CEO Carlos Trevino in the United States. Trevino is expected to be deported to Mexico to face charges related to corruption.

Trevino, who was at the helm of Mexico's state oil company from 2017 until 2018, is accused of engaging in corrupt activities during his tenure. His arrest marks a significant development in ongoing efforts to address corruption within the nation's energy sector.

Speaking at her daily press conference, Sheinbaum emphasized the importance of holding public figures accountable, particularly in entities as vital as Pemex. This case illustrates persistent governmental efforts to tackle corruption in Mexico.

(With inputs from agencies.)