Hope for Statehood: The Supreme Court's Role in Jammu & Kashmir

Farooq Abdullah, National Conference president, expressed hope that the Supreme Court will restore Jammu and Kashmir's statehood. He criticized the rationale behind not restoring statehood due to terror incidents like the Pahalgam attack. Abdullah also called for urgent responses to climate change, citing recent cloudburst tragedies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 14-08-2025 20:40 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 20:40 IST
National Conference president Farooq Abdullah emphasized hope in the Supreme Court's potential to restore statehood to Jammu and Kashmir. He criticized the decision to withhold statehood citing incidents like the Pahalgam attack as unjustifiable grounds, affirming the promise made by India's government in and outside Parliament.

The Supreme Court has asked the Centre to respond within eight weeks regarding the plea for restoring statehood. Chief Justice of India (CJI) B R Gavai, amid demands for an early hearing by senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, emphasized considering the ground realities, including incidents like Pahalgam.

Abdullah also highlighted the distress caused by a cloudburst in Kishtwar district and urged Prime Minister Modi to address global warming's impact. He remarked on the increasing frequency of cloudbursts in hilly areas and called for strategies to minimize such incidents' harm.

(With inputs from agencies.)

