BJP Agent Flags Duplicate Voter Concerns in North Bihar

A BJP booth-level agent in Darbhanga claims a large number of duplicate voters, mostly from the minority community, in the voters' list. Laxman Kumar reported this to the district election officer, urging to retain names at one location to prevent potential conspiracies. The Election Commission has not received similar complaints from political parties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Darbhanga | Updated: 14-08-2025 20:50 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 20:50 IST
  • India

A BJP booth-level agent in Darbhanga district of north Bihar has raised concerns over a significant presence of 'duplicate voters', predominantly from the minority community.

Laxman Kumar, who represents the BJP at the booth level in the Darbhanga assembly segment, has formally addressed the issue with the district magistrate-cum-election officer.

He submitted details of 655 individuals with duplicate voting entries, expressing concern over a potential conspiracy, despite no similar complaints being acknowledged by the Election Commission during the ongoing electoral roll revision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

