BJP Agent Flags Duplicate Voter Concerns in North Bihar

A BJP booth-level agent in Darbhanga district of north Bihar has raised concerns over a significant presence of 'duplicate voters', predominantly from the minority community.

Laxman Kumar, who represents the BJP at the booth level in the Darbhanga assembly segment, has formally addressed the issue with the district magistrate-cum-election officer.

He submitted details of 655 individuals with duplicate voting entries, expressing concern over a potential conspiracy, despite no similar complaints being acknowledged by the Election Commission during the ongoing electoral roll revision.

(With inputs from agencies.)