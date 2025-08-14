Mamata Banerjee Vows to Defend Freedom and Linguistic Diversity Against BJP's Policies

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee declared her unwavering commitment to protect freedom and rights against what she terms as the BJP's divisive agenda. Banerjee accused the party of trying to snatch people's freedom of speech and movement and pledged resistance till her last breath.

Addressing a rally before Independence Day, Banerjee vehemently opposed the proposed Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in West Bengal, alleging it aims to disqualify legitimate voters and send them to detention camps. She questioned the electoral roll revision, considering a similar exercise was done between 2002 and 2004, expressing concerns over proof of citizenship.

The Chief Minister also raised alarms about reported harassment of Bengali-speaking migrants in BJP-ruled states and condemned the misuse of language as a divisive tool. She reaffirmed West Bengal's commitment to embracing linguistic diversity and supporting migrant workers, citing examples of returned workers and government assistance to victims.

(With inputs from agencies.)