Political Silence: Youth Unite for Student Elections in Rajasthan

In a striking critique of the ruling BJP, Congress leader Ashok Gehlot accused the party of obstructing youth political engagement by withholding student union elections in Rajasthan. The state government, citing disruptions due to the New Education Policy, confirmed the decision in line with academic vice chancellors' opinions.

Gehlot, formerly a chief minister, condemned the BJP's position as detrimental to democratic participation among young people. He also called out the silence of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), urging various student bodies to demand accountability.

Protests ensue as students demand immediate elections. A hunger-striking student leader was detained and later released from hospital care. Meanwhile, Gehlot criticized the government's use of force and advocated for dialogue to resolve the standoff.

(With inputs from agencies.)