AAP Blames BJP for Tragic Death Due to Delhi's Torrential Rains

In a pointed critique, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi has placed the blame squarely on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for a fatal accident in Delhi, where a man lost his life after a tree collapse during heavy rainfall. The incident underscores the city's infrastructural challenges.

Atishi, while speaking to ANI, stated that this was yet another failing of the BJP's governance, highlighting multiple past incidents where citizens have suffered due to similar civic issues. The uprooted tree on Hansraj Sethi Marg not only resulted in a loss of life but also left a young woman critically injured.

The AAP leader has called for the immediate dismissal of PWD Minister Parvesh Verma, holding him accountable for this and prior mishaps. The incident, which involved a father and daughter trapped under a tree near Paras Chowk, prompted swift response from local authorities, albeit too late to save the man's life.

(With inputs from agencies.)