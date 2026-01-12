Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Atishi's Remarks in Delhi Assembly

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa has accused the AAP and its senior leader Atishi of using derogatory remarks concerning Guru Tegh Bahadur during a Delhi Assembly session. Sirsa claims the Punjab Police was misused to protect Atishi, raising issues of federalism and political ethics.

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Monday criticized the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for allegedly misusing the Punjab Police to shield its senior leader Atishi. Sirsa claims Atishi made inappropriate comments during a special Delhi Assembly session meant to honor Guru Tegh Bahadur.

The session held on January 6 marked the 350th martyrdom anniversary of the ninth Sikh Guru. During the event, Atishi allegedly disrupted proceedings with unrelated discussions, leading to protests from BJP members. Sirsa accused Atishi, now absent from public life, of derogatory speech during the assembly.

Instead of addressing the controversy, Sirsa alleges the AAP sought protection through Punjab Police, questioning the jurisdictional relevance. Sirsa warned that such actions threaten the integrity of the country's federal structure and emphasized the importance of upholding public accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

