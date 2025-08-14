Political Crossfire: Allegations Fly Over Political 'Hotlines'

APCC president YS Sharmila on Thursday dismissed allegations of a 'hotline' between Congress's Rahul Gandhi and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. Instead, she accused YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy of maintaining one with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Responding to charges from Reddy, who claimed Gandhi stayed silent on an alleged electoral 'anomaly' in Andhra Pradesh's 2024 elections, Sharmila defended Gandhi, who she asserted had no connection with Naidu. Reddy had suggested the existence of nearly 48 lakh disputed votes, blaming Gandhi for ignoring them whilst campaigning nationally against electoral inconsistencies.

Sharmila emphatically denied these claims, redirecting the focus on Reddy's assumed affinity with Modi, which she described as a 'hotline.' She criticized Reddy for purportedly surrendering Andhra Pradesh to Modi, citing past support for BJP bills as evidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)