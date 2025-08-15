Left Menu

Trump's Bold Claims: Solving Conflicts from India-Pakistan to Russia-Ukraine

Former US President Donald Trump claimed to have intervened to prevent a nuclear conflict between India and Pakistan, and expressed his intention to mediate in the Russia-Ukraine war. Trump highlighted his diplomacy skills, stating he resolved six wars within half a year and planned peace efforts during talks with global leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 15-08-2025 00:30 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 00:30 IST
Donald Trump

Former US President Donald Trump has reiterated his claim that he averted a potential nuclear war between India and Pakistan. Trump emphasized his role in facilitating a ceasefire between the nuclear-armed nations, citing a threat of escalating tensions and possible nuclear conflict.

Trump's statement came as he prepared for upcoming talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska, focusing on resolving the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Despite initially perceiving the Russia-Ukraine war as an "easy" conflict to resolve, Trump described it as the "most difficult." He suggested Putin would like to strike a deal, a process complicated by current geopolitical dynamics.

Moreover, Trump revealed negotiations may involve not only himself, Putin, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy but potentially other European leaders. Asserting his impact on global peace, Trump claimed to have resolved six conflicts in just six months and expressed pride in his diplomatic achievements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

