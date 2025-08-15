Trump's Bold Claims: Solving Conflicts from India-Pakistan to Russia-Ukraine

Former US President Donald Trump has reiterated his claim that he averted a potential nuclear war between India and Pakistan. Trump emphasized his role in facilitating a ceasefire between the nuclear-armed nations, citing a threat of escalating tensions and possible nuclear conflict.

Trump's statement came as he prepared for upcoming talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska, focusing on resolving the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Despite initially perceiving the Russia-Ukraine war as an "easy" conflict to resolve, Trump described it as the "most difficult." He suggested Putin would like to strike a deal, a process complicated by current geopolitical dynamics.

Moreover, Trump revealed negotiations may involve not only himself, Putin, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy but potentially other European leaders. Asserting his impact on global peace, Trump claimed to have resolved six conflicts in just six months and expressed pride in his diplomatic achievements.

(With inputs from agencies.)