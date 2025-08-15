J&K's Pledge Against Terrorism: A New Red Line

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has called upon the people of Jammu and Kashmir to stand united against terrorism, urging them to dismantle terror networks to ensure a terror-free Union Territory.

Sinha highlighted India's new stance of considering any terrorist act as an act of war, promising a decisive response.

Expressing appreciation for armed forces and officials involved in national security, he also addressed the Kishtwar cloudburst, expressing condolences and assuring government support.

