J&K's Pledge Against Terrorism: A New Red Line

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha urged the citizens of Jammu and Kashmir to pledge against terrorism and dismantle its ecosystem. Sinha emphasized India's new stance of treating terrorism as an act of war. He expressed gratitude to armed forces for their dedication and addressed recent natural calamities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 15-08-2025 00:50 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 00:50 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has called upon the people of Jammu and Kashmir to stand united against terrorism, urging them to dismantle terror networks to ensure a terror-free Union Territory.

Sinha highlighted India's new stance of considering any terrorist act as an act of war, promising a decisive response.

Expressing appreciation for armed forces and officials involved in national security, he also addressed the Kishtwar cloudburst, expressing condolences and assuring government support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

