Serbia's Surge of Discontent: Unrest Hits Novi Sad and Belgrade
Protests erupted across Serbia, targeting the ruling Serbian Progressive Party amid allegations of corruption. Offices were destroyed in Novi Sad, and clashes occurred with police and supporters of President Aleksandar Vucic in Belgrade. The unrest was fueled by a deadly accident linked to corruption. Multiple injuries and arrests were reported.
Serbian cities saw a wave of protests as anti-government demonstrators demolished ruling party offices and clashed with police in both Novi Sad and Belgrade. The unrest on Thursday followed a violent streak that left dozens injured, intensifying public dissatisfaction with President Aleksandar Vucic's administration.
Novi Sad, Serbia's second-largest city, witnessed protesters attacking the Serbian Progressive Party's offices, chanting against Vucic's prolonged rule. Riot police eventually intervened, dispersing crowds with tear gas. The protests were triggered by a fatal November incident involving the collapse of a renovated railway station roof, blamed on political corruption.
Clashes in Belgrade saw anti-government factions face off with government supporters. Police resorted to force, leading to injuries on both sides. As arrests mounted, Interior Minister Ivica Dacic urged protesters to retreat, while opposition voices accused the government of stifling freedoms and malign ties.
