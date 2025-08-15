Left Menu

Serbia's Surge of Discontent: Unrest Hits Novi Sad and Belgrade

Protests erupted across Serbia, targeting the ruling Serbian Progressive Party amid allegations of corruption. Offices were destroyed in Novi Sad, and clashes occurred with police and supporters of President Aleksandar Vucic in Belgrade. The unrest was fueled by a deadly accident linked to corruption. Multiple injuries and arrests were reported.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-08-2025 02:32 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 02:32 IST
Serbia's Surge of Discontent: Unrest Hits Novi Sad and Belgrade
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Serbian cities saw a wave of protests as anti-government demonstrators demolished ruling party offices and clashed with police in both Novi Sad and Belgrade. The unrest on Thursday followed a violent streak that left dozens injured, intensifying public dissatisfaction with President Aleksandar Vucic's administration.

Novi Sad, Serbia's second-largest city, witnessed protesters attacking the Serbian Progressive Party's offices, chanting against Vucic's prolonged rule. Riot police eventually intervened, dispersing crowds with tear gas. The protests were triggered by a fatal November incident involving the collapse of a renovated railway station roof, blamed on political corruption.

Clashes in Belgrade saw anti-government factions face off with government supporters. Police resorted to force, leading to injuries on both sides. As arrests mounted, Interior Minister Ivica Dacic urged protesters to retreat, while opposition voices accused the government of stifling freedoms and malign ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025