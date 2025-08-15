Trump and Putin: High-Stakes Talks in Alaska

Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin are set to meet in Alaska in a bid to negotiate a ceasefire agreement on Ukraine. The U.S. president is hopeful for an outcome that suits his peacemaking aspirations, while Putin may offer him a nuclear deal to break sanctions stranglehold.

The talks, hosted at a Cold War-era air force base, mark their first face-to-face meeting since Trump resumed office. However, European allies remain cautious of potential outcomes that might compel Ukraine into unfavorable territorial concessions.

Putin's economy is strained by Western sanctions, and Trump seeks to leverage this for a resolution. Observers anticipate a phased truce, though it remains to be seen if ground-level deterrence in Ukraine will be genuinely established.

(With inputs from agencies.)