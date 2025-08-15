Trump and Putin: High-Stakes Talks in Alaska
Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin are meeting in Alaska to discuss a potential ceasefire in Ukraine. With Trump's hopes resting on a new nuclear deal, both leaders face pressure from ongoing conflicts and sanctions. A resolution remains uncertain as both sides have their own stakes and demands.
Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin are set to meet in Alaska in a bid to negotiate a ceasefire agreement on Ukraine. The U.S. president is hopeful for an outcome that suits his peacemaking aspirations, while Putin may offer him a nuclear deal to break sanctions stranglehold.
The talks, hosted at a Cold War-era air force base, mark their first face-to-face meeting since Trump resumed office. However, European allies remain cautious of potential outcomes that might compel Ukraine into unfavorable territorial concessions.
Putin's economy is strained by Western sanctions, and Trump seeks to leverage this for a resolution. Observers anticipate a phased truce, though it remains to be seen if ground-level deterrence in Ukraine will be genuinely established.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- Putin
- Alaska
- ceasefire
- Ukraine
- nuclear deal
- sanctions
- Zelenskiy
- Donbas
- Nobel Prize
ALSO READ
US Sanctions Shake Up Indian-Iranian Petrochemical Trade
Ukraine's Anti-Graft Agencies Battle for Independence Amid Political Turmoil
Ukraine's Financial Struggles Ahead Amid Reform Demands
UN Expert Slams U.S. Rollback of Myanmar Sanctions, Warns of Deadly Consequences
Russia Captures Strategic Town in Eastern Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict