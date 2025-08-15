Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Slashes Fee for Competitive Exams

In a significant move aimed at easing the financial burden on aspirants, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has announced a uniform fee structure for competitive examinations in the state. All preliminary tests will now cost only Rs 100, and no fee will be charged for appearing in the mains.

This new policy is designed to benefit lakhs of young individuals across Bihar who are vying for government jobs, underscoring the administration's dedication to empowering the youth. The announcement comes in the lead-up to the upcoming state assembly elections, highlighting the government's commitment to youth welfare.

Recruitment exams for state government roles are conducted by various commissions, including the Bihar Public Service Commission and the Bihar Police Subordinate Service Commission. Kumar emphasized that providing job opportunities to the state's young population has always been a priority for his administration.