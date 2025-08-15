Left Menu

Nurse's Controversial Death Sparks Political Turmoil in West Bengal

A 24-year-old nurse's death in West Bengal has ignited political tensions. Found hanging in a Singur nursing home, her family suspects foul play, while the nursing home claims suicide. Political parties CPI(M) and BJP are at odds, with allegations against local TMC leaders, demanding a transparent autopsy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 15-08-2025 19:49 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 19:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The death of a 24-year-old nurse found hanging in a private nursing home in West Bengal's Hooghly district has sparked political unrest, accusations of a cover-up, and demands for transparency.

The incident escalated when supporters from CPI(M)'s student and youth wings, alongside BJP's Yuva Morcha, clashed over the transportation of the nurse's body from Walsh Hospital morgue to Kolkata for a post-mortem examination.

Amidst accusations and political mudslinging, the deceased's family demands an independent autopsy at either AIIMS Kalyani or Command Hospital, Alipore, to unfold the truth behind their daughter's untimely death.

(With inputs from agencies.)

