Nurse's Controversial Death Sparks Political Turmoil in West Bengal

The death of a 24-year-old nurse found hanging in a private nursing home in West Bengal's Hooghly district has sparked political unrest, accusations of a cover-up, and demands for transparency.

The incident escalated when supporters from CPI(M)'s student and youth wings, alongside BJP's Yuva Morcha, clashed over the transportation of the nurse's body from Walsh Hospital morgue to Kolkata for a post-mortem examination.

Amidst accusations and political mudslinging, the deceased's family demands an independent autopsy at either AIIMS Kalyani or Command Hospital, Alipore, to unfold the truth behind their daughter's untimely death.

(With inputs from agencies.)