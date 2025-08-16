Left Menu

Putin and Trump in Rare Agreement on Mail-In Voting

Former U.S. President Donald Trump asserted that Russian President Vladimir Putin agrees with his stance against mail-in voting, claiming it jeopardizes election integrity. Despite Trump's own use of absentee ballots, he urged Republicans to push for election system reforms. This aligns with Russia's prior election interference allegations.

16-08-2025
In a controversial statement, former U.S. President Donald Trump declared that Russian President Vladimir Putin shares his concerns about mail-in voting, suggesting it undermines election integrity. While Trump has previously utilized absentee voting, he now calls on Republicans to advance electoral reforms.

This assertion is consistent with allegations of past Russian interference in U.S. elections, as Putin himself has claimed U.S. elections suffered from fraudulent practices, albeit without providing evidence. Trump's remarks reignite debate over electoral reforms, with concerns tied to Russia's purported interventionist actions.

Republicans echoing Trump's position argue that changes in voting methods, such as restricting absentee ballots, could mitigate fraud risks, despite analysts finding no widespread voter fraud. The stance marks a shift in U.S. diplomacy, as Washington refrains from questioning the electoral integrity in other nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

