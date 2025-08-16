In a controversial statement, former U.S. President Donald Trump declared that Russian President Vladimir Putin shares his concerns about mail-in voting, suggesting it undermines election integrity. While Trump has previously utilized absentee voting, he now calls on Republicans to advance electoral reforms.

This assertion is consistent with allegations of past Russian interference in U.S. elections, as Putin himself has claimed U.S. elections suffered from fraudulent practices, albeit without providing evidence. Trump's remarks reignite debate over electoral reforms, with concerns tied to Russia's purported interventionist actions.

Republicans echoing Trump's position argue that changes in voting methods, such as restricting absentee ballots, could mitigate fraud risks, despite analysts finding no widespread voter fraud. The stance marks a shift in U.S. diplomacy, as Washington refrains from questioning the electoral integrity in other nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)