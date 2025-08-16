Left Menu

Trump-Putin Alaska Meeting: No Peace Deal Yet

U.S. President Donald Trump contacted EU leaders to inform them about his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska concerning the Ukraine war. Despite discussions, no peace agreement was reached.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 16-08-2025 12:35 IST | Created: 16-08-2025 12:35 IST
Trump-Putin Alaska Meeting: No Peace Deal Yet
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Belgium

U.S. President Donald Trump held a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Friday. The primary agenda was addressing the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Following the meeting, Trump reached out to European leaders, including EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, to provide a briefing on the discussions.

However, the talks between Trump and Putin did not culminate in a peace deal, as confirmed by a spokesperson from the Commission on Saturday.

TRENDING

1
Security Fortress: Delhi Gears Up for Independence Day Ceremony

Security Fortress: Delhi Gears Up for Independence Day Ceremony

 India
2
Shein's Surge in British Fashion Market

Shein's Surge in British Fashion Market

 United Kingdom
3
Rusal Faces Financial Downturn Amid Growing Costs

Rusal Faces Financial Downturn Amid Growing Costs

 Global
4
Japan's 'Resilient Growth': Economy Outpaces Projections Despite Tariff Tensions

Japan's 'Resilient Growth': Economy Outpaces Projections Despite Tariff Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025