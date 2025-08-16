Trump-Putin Alaska Meeting: No Peace Deal Yet
U.S. President Donald Trump contacted EU leaders to inform them about his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska concerning the Ukraine war. Despite discussions, no peace agreement was reached.
U.S. President Donald Trump held a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Friday. The primary agenda was addressing the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.
Following the meeting, Trump reached out to European leaders, including EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, to provide a briefing on the discussions.
However, the talks between Trump and Putin did not culminate in a peace deal, as confirmed by a spokesperson from the Commission on Saturday.
