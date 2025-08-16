BJP Criticizes Karnataka CM Over RSS Remarks

BJP leader R Ashoka has hit out at Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah following his criticism of the RSS. Ashoka accused Siddaramaiah of using the attacks as a strategy to secure his leadership position.

Reacting to Siddaramaiah's remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's praise for the RSS during the Independence Day address, Ashoka suggested the Chief Minister's criticism was politically motivated.

He claimed that Siddaramaiah's attacks are an attempt to gain favor with the Gandhi family, secure his standing within the Congress, and distract from his government's shortcomings by maligning the RSS.

(With inputs from agencies.)