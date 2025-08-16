Left Menu

BJP Criticizes Karnataka CM Over RSS Remarks

BJP leader R Ashoka criticized Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for attacking the RSS, accusing him of using it as a 'guarantee solution' to retain his position. Ashoka claims Siddaramaiah's criticisms aim to curry favor with the Congress high command and divert attention from governmental failures.

Updated: 16-08-2025 13:05 IST
BJP leader R Ashoka has hit out at Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah following his criticism of the RSS. Ashoka accused Siddaramaiah of using the attacks as a strategy to secure his leadership position.

Reacting to Siddaramaiah's remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's praise for the RSS during the Independence Day address, Ashoka suggested the Chief Minister's criticism was politically motivated.

He claimed that Siddaramaiah's attacks are an attempt to gain favor with the Gandhi family, secure his standing within the Congress, and distract from his government's shortcomings by maligning the RSS.

(With inputs from agencies.)

