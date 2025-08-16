Historic U.S.-Russia Summit Bolsters Global Security

In a significant diplomatic event, U.S. President Donald Trump met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska, marking a crucial step in enhancing international security. The meeting has been hailed by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban as a pivotal moment in global relations.

For years, the two largest nuclear powers have been at loggerheads, their cooperative frameworks eroded. Orban, expressing his views on Facebook, highlighted the importance of this summit in reversing the trend of thinning diplomatic ties.

With this meeting, Orban asserts, the world has become a safer place, noting the easing of tensions between the United States and Russia as a critical achievement for global diplomacy and peace.