Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes Election Commission Amid 'Vote Theft' Allegations

Amid ongoing controversies surrounding 'vote theft' claims, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday voiced strong discontent with the operations of the Election Commission. Speaking candidly to reporters, Yadav highlighted the growing public dissatisfaction and scrutiny regarding the Commission's role in several elections.

Yadav argued that the Election Commission has repeatedly come under fire, whether regarding local village head elections, assembly polls, or the Lok Sabha elections. 'Ensuring free and fair elections and bolstering public confidence is the Commission's job, yet dissatisfaction with their performance is evident,' he remarked.

The Samajwadi Party chief also pointed to voter fraud incidents, alleging that despite submitting evidence of 18,000 bogus votes, no substantial action was taken. He claimed the INDIA alliance's recent efforts were even acknowledged by the Supreme Court, urging punitive measures against electoral officers to prevent further malpractice.

Rahul Gandhi also weighed in, utilizing social media to mock the Election Commission and promote a 'Vote Chori se Azaadi' campaign. Through a spoof video, he echoed concerns about electoral integrity, underscoring the critical debate over India's voting processes as comparisons with global standards surface.