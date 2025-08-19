Left Menu

Political Clash Over India's Space Program: Allegations Against Congress

A BJP member accused the Congress of sabotaging India's space program under foreign influence. These claims arose during a special discussion on Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, the first Indian astronaut to join the International Space Station. The discussion was interrupted amidst opposition protests over electoral revision in Bihar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2025 14:35 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 14:35 IST
Political Clash Over India's Space Program: Allegations Against Congress
Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery session on Tuesday, a BJP member launched a scathing attack on the Congress, accusing it of undermining India's space program at the behest of foreign powers during its tenure. The discussion centered on Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, India's first astronaut on the International Space Station.

Nishikant Dubey of the BJP alleged that the Congress was influenced by countries like the US, China, and Pakistan, leading to the arrest of a prominent ISRO scientist, Nambi Narayanan, under dubious circumstances in 1994. Dubey's accusations suggest a deliberate attempt by the Congress to hinder India's space advancements.

The session was further disrupted by opposition protests over the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar, which led to adjournment until 4 pm. Union Minister Jitendra Singh's introductory remarks on Monday also faced interruptions due to the ongoing din.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bolivia's Presidential Race: A Tight Contest Ahead

Bolivia's Presidential Race: A Tight Contest Ahead

 Global
2
Scorching Heat Fuels Europe’s Wildfire Crisis

Scorching Heat Fuels Europe’s Wildfire Crisis

 Portugal
3
Market Movements and Federal Insights: Navigating an Eventful Week

Market Movements and Federal Insights: Navigating an Eventful Week

 Global
4
Singapore’s Export Woes: Navigating Tariffs and Forecast Adjustments

Singapore’s Export Woes: Navigating Tariffs and Forecast Adjustments

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising Migration to Australia Poses Challenges for Bhutan’s Workforce and Services

Schools, Skills and Sustainability: Serbia’s Urgent Green Transition Challenge

How Digital Transformation Shapes Male and Female Entrepreneurial Potential Differently

From Growth to Stability: IMF Analyzes Monetary Policy Stance in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025