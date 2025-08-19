Political Clash Over India's Space Program: Allegations Against Congress

In a fiery session on Tuesday, a BJP member launched a scathing attack on the Congress, accusing it of undermining India's space program at the behest of foreign powers during its tenure. The discussion centered on Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, India's first astronaut on the International Space Station.

Nishikant Dubey of the BJP alleged that the Congress was influenced by countries like the US, China, and Pakistan, leading to the arrest of a prominent ISRO scientist, Nambi Narayanan, under dubious circumstances in 1994. Dubey's accusations suggest a deliberate attempt by the Congress to hinder India's space advancements.

The session was further disrupted by opposition protests over the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar, which led to adjournment until 4 pm. Union Minister Jitendra Singh's introductory remarks on Monday also faced interruptions due to the ongoing din.

(With inputs from agencies.)