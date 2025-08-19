Left Menu

India's Emerging Global Role: Diplomacy in Amrit Kaal

President Droupadi Murmu emphasized India's crucial role in addressing global challenges such as climate change and cross-border terrorism. Addressing Indian Foreign Service trainees, she highlighted India's burgeoning economic power, cultural diplomacy, and the importance of 'Rashtrahit Sarvopari' (nation first) while nurturing 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (world as a family).

India is positioning itself as a vital player on the global stage by addressing key global issues such as climate change and cross-border terrorism, according to President Droupadi Murmu. She highlighted India's growing significance in international diplomacy while addressing Indian Foreign Service officer trainees.

The President emphasized the importance of balancing national interests with global integration, urging the trainees to adhere to the principles of 'Rashtrahit Sarvopari' (nation first) and 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (world is a family). Murmu reinforced India's role as a leading economic power and stressed the need for cultural diplomacy.

Murmu also acknowledged the critical role of India's diaspora and past successful evacuations, such as Operations Raahat and Sindhu, while encouraging future diplomats to uphold India's values and heritage. Cultural connections, including yoga and Ayurveda, are seen as avenues to project India's soft power globally.

