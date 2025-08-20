Public Hearing Chaos: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Attacked by Attendee

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta experienced a shocking assault during a 'Jan Sunwai' programme at her camp office in Civil Lines on Wednesday. The alleged attacker, identified as Rajesh Bhaiji from Rajkot, Gujarat, has been detained by police, who are probing his motives.

The unexpected attack unfolded when the suspect handed Gupta some papers during the public interaction and then suddenly grabbed her hand in an aggressive manner. Security personnel quickly restrained him, minimizing any potential harm to the Chief Minister, who remains shaken but unhurt.

The incident has triggered political reactions, with Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva assuring the public that Gupta is safe and Jan Sunwai programmes will persist. Security has been tightened, and the Ministry of Home Affairs has been alerted about the breach.

(With inputs from agencies.)