Left Menu

Public Hearing Chaos: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Attacked by Attendee

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was attacked during a 'Jan Sunwai' programme at her office. The accused, Rajesh Bhaiji from Rajkot, Gujarat, was detained for questioning. The incident has sparked political reactions and raised security concerns. CM Gupta is reportedly shaken but unharmed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-08-2025 11:05 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 11:05 IST
Public Hearing Chaos: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Attacked by Attendee
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta experienced a shocking assault during a 'Jan Sunwai' programme at her camp office in Civil Lines on Wednesday. The alleged attacker, identified as Rajesh Bhaiji from Rajkot, Gujarat, has been detained by police, who are probing his motives.

The unexpected attack unfolded when the suspect handed Gupta some papers during the public interaction and then suddenly grabbed her hand in an aggressive manner. Security personnel quickly restrained him, minimizing any potential harm to the Chief Minister, who remains shaken but unhurt.

The incident has triggered political reactions, with Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva assuring the public that Gupta is safe and Jan Sunwai programmes will persist. Security has been tightened, and the Ministry of Home Affairs has been alerted about the breach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Potential GST Cut Could Slash Small Car Prices in India by 8%

Potential GST Cut Could Slash Small Car Prices in India by 8%

 India
2
UP's Forensic Leap: Revolutionizing Crime-solving with Technology

UP's Forensic Leap: Revolutionizing Crime-solving with Technology

 India
3
Tej Pratap Yadav's Scathing Critique of Congress' Bihar Rally

Tej Pratap Yadav's Scathing Critique of Congress' Bihar Rally

 India
4
Collision at Sea: Tensions Surge in South China Sea

Collision at Sea: Tensions Surge in South China Sea

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-blockchain integration can strengthen threat detection and auditability

AI can strengthen energy efficiency and resilience in cultural heritage sites

Institutions, not tech advances, hold key to economic resilience during democratic backsliding

AI significantly boosts agricultural productivity and rural industry

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025