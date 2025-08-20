Left Menu

Abhishek Banerjee Accuses Modi Government of Power Grab

Senior Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee has criticized the Modi government, alleging it seeks power and control without accountability. He condemned plans to introduce constitutional amendments allowing for the removal of leaders on criminal charges, accusing the government of undermining democracy and failing to uphold national sovereignty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 20-08-2025 11:18 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 11:18 IST
Abhishek Banerjee
  • Country:
  • India

Senior leader of the Trinamool Congress, Abhishek Banerjee, has launched a scathing attack on the Narendra Modi government, accusing it of seeking power without accountability. Banerjee's comments come amid plans to introduce constitutional amendments targeting the removal of leaders charged with criminal offenses.

Banerjee condemned the government's approach as authoritarian, labeling a vote for the proposed amendments as 'selling the soul of India.' He criticized the government for failing to support farmers and workers, and for not acting decisively on national sovereignty issues, like reclaiming PoJK.

Furthermore, Banerjee charged the administration with targeting opposition leaders and undermining state governments, describing it as anti-democratic and destructive to India's foundational ideals of Gandhi and Ambedkar. The remarks were made in an X post amid growing political tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

