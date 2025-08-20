Vice Presidential Bid by C P Radhakrishnan Gains NDA Support
NDA candidate C P Radhakrishnan filed his nomination for the vice presidential election in the presence of Prime Minister Modi and other top leaders. Supported by senior NDA figures, Radhakrishnan's nomination signifies a robust alliance backing, making his election almost certain.
- Country:
- India
On Wednesday, C P Radhakrishnan, a candidate from the NDA, officially filed his nomination for the upcoming vice presidential election. The event was marked by the presence of influential leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Home Minister Amit Shah.
Prime Minister Modi, alongside Radhakrishnan and other NDA stalwarts, submitted four sets of nomination papers to Rajya Sabha Secretary General P C Mody, who serves as the returning officer for the election. The documents were endorsed by prominent figures such as Rajnath Singh and JD(U) leader Rajiv Ranjan Singh.
Accompanied by members of the BJP-led alliance, Radhakrishnan paid tribute to national leaders before the formalities. With his candidacy strongly supported, Radhakrishnan's election as Vice President seems almost assured.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
PM Modi praises Amit Shah at NDA meeting, notes he is now the longest serving Union Home Minister.
Amit Shah Sets Record as India's Longest-Serving Home Minister
I have spoken to Uttarakhand CM to get information on flash flood in Dharali (Uttarkashi); 3 ITBP, 4 NDRF teams dispatched: HM Amit Shah.
Cloudburst in Uttarkashi's Dharali: Amit Shah speaks to Uttarakhand CM; ITBP, NDRF teams rushed for rescue
Around 125 PACS under liquidation in Karnataka: Cooperation Minister Amit Shah