Left Menu

Vice Presidential Bid by C P Radhakrishnan Gains NDA Support

NDA candidate C P Radhakrishnan filed his nomination for the vice presidential election in the presence of Prime Minister Modi and other top leaders. Supported by senior NDA figures, Radhakrishnan's nomination signifies a robust alliance backing, making his election almost certain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-08-2025 11:46 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 11:46 IST
Vice Presidential Bid by C P Radhakrishnan Gains NDA Support
C P Radhakrishnan
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, C P Radhakrishnan, a candidate from the NDA, officially filed his nomination for the upcoming vice presidential election. The event was marked by the presence of influential leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Prime Minister Modi, alongside Radhakrishnan and other NDA stalwarts, submitted four sets of nomination papers to Rajya Sabha Secretary General P C Mody, who serves as the returning officer for the election. The documents were endorsed by prominent figures such as Rajnath Singh and JD(U) leader Rajiv Ranjan Singh.

Accompanied by members of the BJP-led alliance, Radhakrishnan paid tribute to national leaders before the formalities. With his candidacy strongly supported, Radhakrishnan's election as Vice President seems almost assured.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Potential GST Cut Could Slash Small Car Prices in India by 8%

Potential GST Cut Could Slash Small Car Prices in India by 8%

 India
2
UP's Forensic Leap: Revolutionizing Crime-solving with Technology

UP's Forensic Leap: Revolutionizing Crime-solving with Technology

 India
3
Tej Pratap Yadav's Scathing Critique of Congress' Bihar Rally

Tej Pratap Yadav's Scathing Critique of Congress' Bihar Rally

 India
4
Collision at Sea: Tensions Surge in South China Sea

Collision at Sea: Tensions Surge in South China Sea

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-blockchain integration can strengthen threat detection and auditability

AI can strengthen energy efficiency and resilience in cultural heritage sites

Institutions, not tech advances, hold key to economic resilience during democratic backsliding

AI significantly boosts agricultural productivity and rural industry

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025