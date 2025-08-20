Vice Presidential Bid by C P Radhakrishnan Gains NDA Support

On Wednesday, C P Radhakrishnan, a candidate from the NDA, officially filed his nomination for the upcoming vice presidential election. The event was marked by the presence of influential leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Prime Minister Modi, alongside Radhakrishnan and other NDA stalwarts, submitted four sets of nomination papers to Rajya Sabha Secretary General P C Mody, who serves as the returning officer for the election. The documents were endorsed by prominent figures such as Rajnath Singh and JD(U) leader Rajiv Ranjan Singh.

Accompanied by members of the BJP-led alliance, Radhakrishnan paid tribute to national leaders before the formalities. With his candidacy strongly supported, Radhakrishnan's election as Vice President seems almost assured.

(With inputs from agencies.)