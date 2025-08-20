Tributes and Aspirations: Honoring Rajiv Gandhi's Legacy
Telangana's Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy paid homage to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary, celebrating his impactful contributions such as youth voting rights and women's reservations. Reddy emphasized aspirations for Rahul Gandhi's leadership and proposed legislative candidacy reform.
Hyderabad saw a day of homage and aspirations as Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy led tributes to the late Rajiv Gandhi on his 81st birth anniversary.
During his address, Reddy lauded Gandhi's monumental contributions, including the enfranchisement of 18-year-olds and women's reservations in local governance.
The gathering spotlighted a future vision, with Reddy advocating for Rahul Gandhi as Prime Minister and proposing legal reforms to lower the age for legislative candidacy from 25 to 21.
