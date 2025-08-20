Tributes and Aspirations: Honoring Rajiv Gandhi's Legacy

Hyderabad saw a day of homage and aspirations as Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy led tributes to the late Rajiv Gandhi on his 81st birth anniversary.

During his address, Reddy lauded Gandhi's monumental contributions, including the enfranchisement of 18-year-olds and women's reservations in local governance.

The gathering spotlighted a future vision, with Reddy advocating for Rahul Gandhi as Prime Minister and proposing legal reforms to lower the age for legislative candidacy from 25 to 21.

(With inputs from agencies.)