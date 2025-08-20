Left Menu

Amit Shah Proposes Tough New Amendments to Curb Corruption

Union Home Minister Amit Shah introduced three pivotal bills in Lok Sabha, including a constitutional amendment targeting corruption within high offices. The legislation seeks the removal of Prime Ministers or Chief Ministers detained on grave charges. Key amendments also address governance in Jammu and Kashmir, emphasizing accountability and adherence to constitutional principles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-08-2025 14:26 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 14:26 IST
Amit Shah Proposes Tough New Amendments to Curb Corruption
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo: Sansad tv). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday introduced a series of crucial bills in the Lok Sabha, aiming to strengthen governance and accountability. Central to these is a Constitution Amendment Bill targeting corruption, aimed at removing Prime Ministers or Chief Ministers accused of serious crimes and detained for thirty days.

The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill 2025 is set to reshape section 54 of the 2019 Act, ensuring a legal framework to oust a Chief Minister or Minister under arrest or serious charges. The bill stresses on preserving constitutional morality and trust, stating that detained officials can undermine governance.

The amendment proposes a new section (5A), mandating that any Minister detained for over thirty days faces removal by the Lieutenant Governor on the Chief Minister's advice. The Chief Minister too must resign after thirty days of detention, or automatically lose the position. Reappointment is possible after release, safeguarding legal integrity and governance standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Potential GST Cut Could Slash Small Car Prices in India by 8%

Potential GST Cut Could Slash Small Car Prices in India by 8%

 India
2
UP's Forensic Leap: Revolutionizing Crime-solving with Technology

UP's Forensic Leap: Revolutionizing Crime-solving with Technology

 India
3
Tej Pratap Yadav's Scathing Critique of Congress' Bihar Rally

Tej Pratap Yadav's Scathing Critique of Congress' Bihar Rally

 India
4
Collision at Sea: Tensions Surge in South China Sea

Collision at Sea: Tensions Surge in South China Sea

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-blockchain integration can strengthen threat detection and auditability

AI can strengthen energy efficiency and resilience in cultural heritage sites

Institutions, not tech advances, hold key to economic resilience during democratic backsliding

AI significantly boosts agricultural productivity and rural industry

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025