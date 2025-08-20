Amit Shah Proposes Tough New Amendments to Curb Corruption

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday introduced a series of crucial bills in the Lok Sabha, aiming to strengthen governance and accountability. Central to these is a Constitution Amendment Bill targeting corruption, aimed at removing Prime Ministers or Chief Ministers accused of serious crimes and detained for thirty days.

The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill 2025 is set to reshape section 54 of the 2019 Act, ensuring a legal framework to oust a Chief Minister or Minister under arrest or serious charges. The bill stresses on preserving constitutional morality and trust, stating that detained officials can undermine governance.

The amendment proposes a new section (5A), mandating that any Minister detained for over thirty days faces removal by the Lieutenant Governor on the Chief Minister's advice. The Chief Minister too must resign after thirty days of detention, or automatically lose the position. Reappointment is possible after release, safeguarding legal integrity and governance standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)