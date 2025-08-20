Left Menu

Riding for Harmony: Congress' Motorcycle Rally in Manipur

The Congress organized a motorcycle rally in Manipur to promote communal harmony and national integration on Rajiv Gandhi's 81st birth anniversary. Over 500 participants traversed seven assembly constituencies in Imphal valley. The event aimed to honor Gandhi's legacy and encourage peace in violence-stricken Manipur.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 20-08-2025 15:55 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 15:55 IST
Riding for Harmony: Congress' Motorcycle Rally in Manipur
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A massive motorcycle rally organized by the Congress swept through Manipur on Wednesday in a powerful gesture of communal unity. Over 500 riders braved the streets in honor of the 81st birth anniversary of the late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, hoping to inspire national integration.

Flagged off by Congress legislative party leader Okram Ibobi Singh, the rally coursed through seven assembly constituencies in Imphal Valley. Party leaders, including state unit president Keisham Meghachandra, led the charge as they sought to impart Gandhi's vision of peace amid the ongoing struggles in Manipur.

Meghachandra emphasized the significance of the rally, stating, "It is about honoring Rajiv Gandhi's legacy and urging for lasting communal harmony in Manipur." With areas facing turmoil since 2023, the Congress intends to restore peace and normalcy through this symbolic endeavor.

