Riding for Harmony: Congress' Motorcycle Rally in Manipur

A massive motorcycle rally organized by the Congress swept through Manipur on Wednesday in a powerful gesture of communal unity. Over 500 riders braved the streets in honor of the 81st birth anniversary of the late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, hoping to inspire national integration.

Flagged off by Congress legislative party leader Okram Ibobi Singh, the rally coursed through seven assembly constituencies in Imphal Valley. Party leaders, including state unit president Keisham Meghachandra, led the charge as they sought to impart Gandhi's vision of peace amid the ongoing struggles in Manipur.

Meghachandra emphasized the significance of the rally, stating, "It is about honoring Rajiv Gandhi's legacy and urging for lasting communal harmony in Manipur." With areas facing turmoil since 2023, the Congress intends to restore peace and normalcy through this symbolic endeavor.

