Champion of Justice: Opposition Rallies Behind B Sudershan Reddy for Vice Presidency

Top opposition leaders convened to celebrate B Sudershan Reddy's candidacy for vice president, emphasizing his unwavering commitment to constitutional principles. The event highlighted Reddy's track record as a Supreme Court judge, championing social and legal justice, presenting him as an emblem of resistance against ideological threats to democracy.

During the gathering, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge spotlighted Reddy's legacy in jurisprudence and the urgency of changing the Rajya Sabha's declining standing. The opposition accused the ruling BJP of undermining democratic processes and introduced Reddy's candidacy as a beacon of fairness and integrity returning to the legislative body.

With prominent figures like Rahul Gandhi and others in attendance, the event underscored a critical ideological battle. The opposition argued for a return to constitutional values, using Reddy as their rallying point against policies they claim threaten India's democratic fabric. The gathering emphasized unity in resistance and illustrated a firm resolve to protect India's parliamentary democracy.

