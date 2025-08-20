Left Menu

Champion of Justice: Opposition Rallies Behind B Sudershan Reddy for Vice Presidency

Prominent leaders from various opposition parties gathered to endorse B Sudershan Reddy, a retired Supreme Court judge, as their vice-presidential candidate. They praised his dedication to constitutional values and justice. Reddy's nomination symbolizes a stand against the ruling party's ideological approach, aiming to uphold democratic ideals and parliamentary integrity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-08-2025 22:07 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 22:07 IST
Champion of Justice: Opposition Rallies Behind B Sudershan Reddy for Vice Presidency
B Sudershan Reddy
  • Country:
  • India

Top opposition leaders convened to celebrate B Sudershan Reddy's candidacy for vice president, emphasizing his unwavering commitment to constitutional principles. The event highlighted Reddy's track record as a Supreme Court judge, championing social and legal justice, presenting him as an emblem of resistance against ideological threats to democracy.

During the gathering, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge spotlighted Reddy's legacy in jurisprudence and the urgency of changing the Rajya Sabha's declining standing. The opposition accused the ruling BJP of undermining democratic processes and introduced Reddy's candidacy as a beacon of fairness and integrity returning to the legislative body.

With prominent figures like Rahul Gandhi and others in attendance, the event underscored a critical ideological battle. The opposition argued for a return to constitutional values, using Reddy as their rallying point against policies they claim threaten India's democratic fabric. The gathering emphasized unity in resistance and illustrated a firm resolve to protect India's parliamentary democracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Gains Momentum Ahead of Fed's Jackson Hole Symposium

Dollar Gains Momentum Ahead of Fed's Jackson Hole Symposium

 Global
2
North Korea's Diplomatic Cold Front

North Korea's Diplomatic Cold Front

 South Korea
3
Trump's Interest Rate Critique: Housing Market Under Pressure

Trump's Interest Rate Critique: Housing Market Under Pressure

 Global
4
U.S. Treasury Secretary Praises China Tariff Truce

U.S. Treasury Secretary Praises China Tariff Truce

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Blue Financing Urged to Protect Thailand’s Marine Life and Livelihoods

Uruguay’s Work-Study Initiative Delivers Higher Wages and Job Stability for Youth

Heat, Floods, and Poverty: How Climate Change is Reshaping Human Capital in ECA

Sierra Leone’s Education Boosted by PBF, but Equity and Capacity Gaps Remain

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025