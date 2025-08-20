Political Tensions Surge in Punjab Over BJP Campaign Blockade
Punjab BJP's Ashwani Sharma accuses the AAP government of obstructing their campaign, aimed at bringing central scheme benefits to the people. He claims the AAP is fearful of Modi's increasing popularity and is using police to halt efforts, criticizing the action as undemocratic.
Punjab BJP working president Ashwani Sharma has accused the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of deliberately obstructing their campaign, which seeks to extend the reach of central government schemes to constituents in Punjab.
According to Sharma, the BJP's initiative, titled 'BJP De Sewadar, Aa Gaye Tuhade Dwar', is designed to ensure that the poor, Scheduled Caste community, farmers, youth, and women across Punjab benefit from the public welfare programs implemented by the Narendra Modi administration.
Sharma charged that the AAP government has proven ineffective in delivering these crucial benefits, particularly to rural populations. He further alleged that in a bid to conceal its shortcomings and fearing Modi's growing influence in Punjab, the government is using law enforcement to obstruct the campaign at 39 locations. A BJP delegation is scheduled to meet the Punjab governor to formally complain against these actions.
