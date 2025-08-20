Left Menu

India Denies Involvement in Alleged Anti-Bangladesh Activities

India has denied allegations from Bangladesh that the Awami League is conducting anti-Bangladesh activities from Indian soil. Bangladesh's interim government warned that the Awami League's presence in India could affect bilateral relations. India emphasized its expectation for free and fair elections in Bangladesh soon.

Updated: 20-08-2025 23:31 IST
India Denies Involvement in Alleged Anti-Bangladesh Activities
India on Wednesday dismissed allegations by Bangladesh's interim government that members of the Awami League were involved in anti-Bangladesh activities from Indian soil. The Ministry of External Affairs clarified that India does not permit political actions against other countries within its borders.

The tensions arose after Dhaka claimed the presence of Awami League offices in Indian cities threatened bilateral ties. Bangladesh's foreign ministry voiced concerns about the potential negative impact on mutual trust and respect between the neighboring countries.

The allegations follow a decline in India-Bangladesh relations, heightened by former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's refuge in India amid political unrest in Bangladesh. India reiterated its call for free and fair elections to reflect the people's will in Bangladesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

