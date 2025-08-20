Innovative Approaches: Strengthening India-Russia Ties Amid Geopolitical Shifts
India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar urges creative and innovative strategies to strengthen India-Russia ties in light of geopolitical challenges and strained US-India relations. He highlights the need to diversify cooperation and set specific targets, especially in trade, ahead of Russian President Putin's visit to India.
Amid escalating geopolitical tensions, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has called for a more inventive and forward-thinking approach to fortify India-Russia relations. Speaking in Moscow at a meeting with Russia's First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov, Jaishankar emphasized the importance of diversifying the bilateral trade basket and fostering joint ventures.
The minister's remarks come as India faces increased strain in its ties with the United States, exacerbated by tariffs imposed by former President Donald Trump concerning India's purchase of Russian crude oil. Jaishankar's visit seeks to lay the groundwork for Russian President Vladimir Putin's upcoming trip to India, underscoring the need for a robust engagement in economic and technological spheres.
Jaishankar outlined the criticality of setting quantifiable targets and timelines, suggesting that India and Russia should continuously expand their cooperative agenda through mutual consultation. He advocates for establishing a coordination mechanism to foster a two-way flow of ideas between business forums and the India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission, thereby enhancing the partnership's relevance and efficacy.
