South Korea's Strategic Shipyard Visit

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung plans to visit a Philadelphia shipyard owned by Hanwha Group following a summit with U.S. President Donald Trump. The visit is part of a larger tariff agreement aimed at aiding the struggling U.S. shipbuilding industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 21-08-2025 07:04 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 07:04 IST
President
  • Country:
  • South Korea

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung is scheduled to visit a shipyard in Philadelphia following his summit talks with U.S. President Donald Trump, as announced by his office on Thursday.

This shipyard operation is owned by South Korea's Hanwha Group and represents a collaborative effort to revitalize the ailing U.S. shipbuilding sector, marking a significant component of a recent tariff agreement between the two nations.

The visit underscores ongoing international cooperation aimed at bolstering industrial partnerships and economic ties between South Korea and the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

