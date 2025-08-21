Left Menu

Conspiracy Unveiled: Attack on Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra claims the attack on Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was premeditated, involving a criminal with a history of serious offenses. Despite her injuries, Gupta remains active. Accused has nine criminal cases, with videos proving the pre-attack recce.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-08-2025 09:26 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 09:26 IST
Conspiracy Unveiled: Attack on Delhi CM Rekha Gupta
attack
  • Country:
  • India

In a startling revelation, Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra accused the perpetrators of the attack on Chief Minister Rekha Gupta of executing a premeditated conspiracy.

Gupta was assaulted during a 'Jan Sunwai' program at her home in north Delhi's Civil Lines, sustaining serious injuries.

Despite this, she has continued working from her residence. Mishra highlighted the accused's criminal past, including nine cases, and noted evidence of a pre-attack reconnaissance mission, with video proof indicating his involvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Gains Momentum Ahead of Fed's Jackson Hole Symposium

Dollar Gains Momentum Ahead of Fed's Jackson Hole Symposium

 Global
2
North Korea's Diplomatic Cold Front

North Korea's Diplomatic Cold Front

 South Korea
3
Trump's Interest Rate Critique: Housing Market Under Pressure

Trump's Interest Rate Critique: Housing Market Under Pressure

 Global
4
U.S. Treasury Secretary Praises China Tariff Truce

U.S. Treasury Secretary Praises China Tariff Truce

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Blue Financing Urged to Protect Thailand’s Marine Life and Livelihoods

Uruguay’s Work-Study Initiative Delivers Higher Wages and Job Stability for Youth

Heat, Floods, and Poverty: How Climate Change is Reshaping Human Capital in ECA

Sierra Leone’s Education Boosted by PBF, but Equity and Capacity Gaps Remain

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025