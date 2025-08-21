Conspiracy Unveiled: Attack on Delhi CM Rekha Gupta
Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra claims the attack on Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was premeditated, involving a criminal with a history of serious offenses. Despite her injuries, Gupta remains active. Accused has nine criminal cases, with videos proving the pre-attack recce.
In a startling revelation, Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra accused the perpetrators of the attack on Chief Minister Rekha Gupta of executing a premeditated conspiracy.
Gupta was assaulted during a 'Jan Sunwai' program at her home in north Delhi's Civil Lines, sustaining serious injuries.
Despite this, she has continued working from her residence. Mishra highlighted the accused's criminal past, including nine cases, and noted evidence of a pre-attack reconnaissance mission, with video proof indicating his involvement.
